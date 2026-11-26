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The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and French company Schneider Electric have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to expand cooperation.

SOCAR told Report that the document was signed by the Azerbaijani company's Vice President Fuad Musayev and Mehmet Özalp, President of the Cluster and CEO for Türkiye and Central Asia at Schneider Electric.

The memorandum provides for expanding the partnership in the energy sector, particularly in electricity distribution infrastructure, industrial automation, digitalisation and energy efficiency.

As part of the cooperation, the parties plan to modernize electrical and automation systems at SOCAR facilities, introduce digital solutions to optimize energy consumption and equipment performance, and assess and implement pilot projects at selected sites.

The parties will cooperate on joint projects, the provision of technical services and the exchange of expertise. They will also explore opportunities for local manufacturing and work towards achieving sustainable development and net-zero emissions targets.