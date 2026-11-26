Azerbaijan's foreign trade surplus increases more than fivefold
Business
- 26 November, 2026
- 16:10
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Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with foreign countries worth $43.189 billion in January-October this year, up 5.7% compared to the same period in 2025.
Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee, that exports amounted to $27.921 billion, while imports totalled $15.268 billion, up 29.05% and down 20.6%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.
As a result, Azerbaijan's foreign trade surplus reached $12.653 billion, 5.25 times higher than a year earlier.
Azərbaycanın xarici ticarət dövriyyəsinin müsbət saldosu 5 dəfədən çox artıb
Профицит внешней торговли Азербайджана вырос более чем в 5 раз
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