Azerbaijan's gas export earnings rise 6.9% in January–October
Energy
- 26 November, 2026
- 16:04
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Azerbaijan exported 20.654 billion cubic metres of natural gas in January–October 2026, according to customs declarations.
The exports were worth $7.932 billion, Report informs, citing State Customs Committee statistics.
Export volumes increased by 0.03% compared with the same period in 2025, while their value rose 6.9%.
Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover reached $43.189 billion during the reporting period, up 5.7% year-on-year. Exports totalled $27.921 billion, while imports amounted to $15.268 billion.
Exports increased by 29.05% compared with the same period last year, while imports fell 20.6%.
Azərbaycan təbii qaz ixracından gəlirlərini 7 % artırıb
Азербайджан за 10 мес. увеличил доходы от экспорта газа на 7%
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