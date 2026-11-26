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Another person has been detained as part of an investigation into a shipwreck off the coast of Girne in Northern Cyprus.

Report informs, citing Haber Global, that the suspect was a crew member.

He was the first to discover a crack believed to have caused the shipwreck, took a photograph of it and sent it to the second captain. The man has been remanded in custody for one day.

According to Report, he is an Azerbaijani citizen.

A shipwreck occurred off the coast of Girne in Northern Cyprus on August 30. A total of 239 people were rescued, while the death toll reached 26. Nine people have so far been detained in connection with the incident, including three Azerbaijani citizens.