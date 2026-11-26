Another Azerbaijani сitizen detained in connection with shipwreck off Northern Cyprus
Incident
- 26 November, 2026
- 16:24
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Another person has been detained as part of an investigation into a shipwreck off the coast of Girne in Northern Cyprus.
Report informs, citing Haber Global, that the suspect was a crew member.
He was the first to discover a crack believed to have caused the shipwreck, took a photograph of it and sent it to the second captain. The man has been remanded in custody for one day.
According to Report, he is an Azerbaijani citizen.
A shipwreck occurred off the coast of Girne in Northern Cyprus on August 30. A total of 239 people were rescued, while the death toll reached 26. Nine people have so far been detained in connection with the incident, including three Azerbaijani citizens.
Şimali Kiprdə gəmi qəzasına görə daha bir Azərbaycan vətəndaşı saxlanılıb
На Северном Кипре задержали еще одного азербайджанца по делу о крушении судна
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Another Azerbaijani сitizen detained in connection with shipwreck off Northern CyprusIncident