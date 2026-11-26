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Azerbaijan exported 896,583.57 tonnes of petroleum products in January-October 2026, according to customs declarations.

Report informs, citing statistics from the State Customs Committee, that the value of these exports amounted to $661.18 million.

Compared to the same period in 2025, the volume of petroleum product exports increased by 52.5%, while their value doubled.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with foreign countries totalled $43.189 billion, up 5.7% year-on-year. Of the total foreign trade turnover, $27.921 billion accounted for exports and $15.268 billion for imports. Over the past year, exports increased by 29.05%, while imports declined by 20.6%.