Azerbaijan's exports of petroleum products up by more than 50%
Energy
- 26 November, 2026
- 16:21
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Azerbaijan exported 896,583.57 tonnes of petroleum products in January-October 2026, according to customs declarations.
Report informs, citing statistics from the State Customs Committee, that the value of these exports amounted to $661.18 million.
Compared to the same period in 2025, the volume of petroleum product exports increased by 52.5%, while their value doubled.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with foreign countries totalled $43.189 billion, up 5.7% year-on-year. Of the total foreign trade turnover, $27.921 billion accounted for exports and $15.268 billion for imports. Over the past year, exports increased by 29.05%, while imports declined by 20.6%.
Azərbaycanın ixrac etdiyi neft məhsullarının həcmi 50 %-dən çox artıb
Объем экспорта нефтепродуктов из Азербайджана вырос более чем на 50%
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