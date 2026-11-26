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Azerbaijan and Slovakia have discussed cooperation between their prosecutor's offices.

Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, that the discussions took place during a meeting today between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Slovak Prosecutor General Maroš Žilinka, also attended by Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the development of relations based on strategic partnership, noting the considerable potential for further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas.

They highly praised the positive momentum in relations between the prosecutor's offices of the two countries and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in this area.

The importance of the cooperation programme between the prosecutor's offices of Azerbaijan and Slovakia, signed earlier today, was also highlighted.