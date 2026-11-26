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Passenger services on the Khirdalan-Sumgayit railway line will resume by the end of this year.

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) told Report in response to an inquiry that bridge repair work is ongoing on the Khirdalan-Bilajari section. Passenger services on the Khirdalan-Sumgayit line will resume once the repairs are fully completed and the necessary preparations have been made.

The decision to repair the bridge structure on the Khirdalan-Bilajari section was made following a technical inspection of the infrastructure, which identified defects and deficiencies.

Previous inspections had not revealed any damage requiring urgent repairs. However, a subsequent diagnostic assessment identified issues that could pose a threat to railway safety and prevent the implementation of an interval-based train schedule. Therefore, a decision was made to address them immediately.