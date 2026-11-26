Azerbaijan's revenue from petroleum coke exports rises 82%
Energy
- 26 November, 2026
- 16:55
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijan exported 236,633.78 tonnes of petroleum coke worth $95.23 billion in January-October this year.
Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee, that the volume and value of petroleum coke exports increased by 36.7% and 82%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with foreign countries totalled $43.189 billion, up 5.7% year-on-year. Of the total foreign trade turnover, exports accounted for $27.921 billion and imports made $15.268 billion. Over the past year, exports increased by 29.05%, while imports declined by 20.6%.
Azərbaycanın neft koksunun ixracından qazancı 82 % artıb
Доход Азербайджана от экспорта нефтяного кокса вырос на 82%
Latest News
17:37
Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC presents its 2025 annual reportInfrastructure
17:26
ADY: Passenger services on Khirdalan-Sumgayit railway line to resume by end of 2026Infrastructure
17:22
Landslide damages 17 homes in GeorgiaRegion
17:06
Photo
Sabah сongratulates Valdas Dambrauskas on receiving ‘Star of Lithuanian Diplomacy' awardFootball
16:58
Armenian Security Council secretary meets participants of Peace Bridge initiativeRegion
16:55
Azerbaijan's revenue from petroleum coke exports rises 82%Energy
16:44
Photo
Azerbaijan and Slovakia mull cooperation between Prosecutor's officesForeign policy
16:42
Photo
Azerbaijan and Lithuania discuss expanding trade and economic tiesBusiness
16:24
Another Azerbaijani сitizen detained in connection with shipwreck off Northern CyprusIncident