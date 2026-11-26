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Azerbaijan exported 236,633.78 tonnes of petroleum coke worth $95.23 billion in January-October this year.

Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee, that the volume and value of petroleum coke exports increased by 36.7% and 82%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with foreign countries totalled $43.189 billion, up 5.7% year-on-year. Of the total foreign trade turnover, exports accounted for $27.921 billion and imports made $15.268 billion. Over the past year, exports increased by 29.05%, while imports declined by 20.6%.