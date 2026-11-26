Armenian Security Council secretary meets participants of Peace Bridge initiative
Region
- 26 November, 2026
- 16:58
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Armenian Security Council Secretary Alen Simonyan has met with Armenian and Azerbaijani participants of an event held as part of the fifth roundtable under the Peace Bridge initiative, according to Armenpress, cited by Report.
The Armenian Security Council Office said that during the meeting, participants asked the Security Council Secretary questions, followed by an exchange of ideas and views.
The fifth meeting under the Peace Bridge initiative is being held in Armenia, bringing together a total of 60 representatives of civil society from Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Alen Simonyan "Sülh körpüsü" təşəbbüsünün iştirakçıları ilə görüşüb
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