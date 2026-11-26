Stay up to date with the top news!

Football club Sabah congratulated their head coach, Valdas Dambrauskas, on receiving the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' honorary award, the "Star of Lithuanian Diplomacy", according to Report.

"Sabah head coach Valdas Dambrauskas has been awarded the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' honorary distinction, the ‘Star of Lithuanian Diplomacy". Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys presented him with the award in Baku on November 26," the club said in a social media post.

Dambrauskas became the first Lithuanian coach to lead a team into the UEFA Champions League league phase.

"The minister thanked him for his work and for promoting Lithuania within the global football community. We congratulate Valdas Dambrauskas on receiving this prestigious award and wish him further success!" the club added.

The "Star of Lithuanian Diplomacy" is an honorary distinction established by Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2010. It is awarded for promoting interstate relations, defending Lithuania's interests and raising the country's profile abroad.