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A landslide occurred overnight in the village of Lailashi in Georgia's Tsageri Municipality, damaging 17 residential houses and household plots. Residents were evacuated to a safe location.

The Georgian bureau of Report informs, citing the National Environmental Agency, that heavy rainfall in the region over the past few days triggered renewed activity in secondary landslide zones within the boundaries of a large, temporarily stabilized landslide.

Geologists from the National Environmental Agency are currently assessing the situation at the site. Specialists are monitoring the affected area, including residents' homes and household plots.

Relevant units of Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs have also been deployed to the site as part of the safety measures.