Spain's Pablo Hernandez de Cos was set to be nominated on Thursday by European Union leaders as the new head of the European Central Bank to replace outgoing Christine Lagarde after the Netherlands decided to back his candidacy, Report informs referring to Reuters.

De Cos, a former Bank of Spain Governor, is widely expected to take over at the helm of the ECB, meaning it elicited little reaction in European ​assets.

The euro edged further into positive territory, up 0.12% at $1.0988, while German 10-year government bond yields, which serve as a benchmark for the wider euro zone, ‌were up 5 basis points on the day at 3.268%, little changed from levels traded earlier.