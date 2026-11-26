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The share of direct digital channels in the total sales volume of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) in 2025 stood at around 30%, reads the airline's 2025 sustainability update, Report informs.

​As part of expanding its digital services last year, the company launched the AZAL Upgrade service, allowing passengers to submit online requests to upgrade their service class from Economy to Premium Economy or Business Class.

This option was successfully used more than 10,000 times.

​In addition, accommodation booking on Booking.com, eSIM services, and other digital services for travelers became available through the airline's online platforms.

​As part of its strategic cooperation with Viasat, AZAL also plans to equip 20 aircraft with high-speed internet and wireless in-flight entertainment systems.

​Expanding digital sales is one of the airline's priority areas in terms of optimizing operating costs and improving customer service quality.