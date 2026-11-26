Customs Сommittee releases top 10 importers of Azerbaijani oil
- 26 November, 2026
- 18:08
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijan exported 18,392,916.04 tonnes of oil in January-October this year.
Report informs, citing statistics from the State Customs Committee, that the top 10 destinations for Azerbaijani oil exports during the reporting period were Italy, the Czech Republic, India, Romania, Germany, Bulgaria, Tunisia, Indonesia, Portugal and Switzerland.
The table below shows the top 10 countries importing Azerbaijani oil in January-October 2026:
|
No.
|
Country
|
Volume (tonnes)
|
Change (%)
|
Statistical value (USD thousand)
|
Change (%)
|
1
|
Italy
|
10,532,637.45
|
-12.8%
|
6,812,047.60
|
+9.3%
|
2
|
Czech Republic
|
1,413,395.46
|
+8.1%
|
974,771.22
|
+39%
|
3
|
India
|
830,049.03
|
3.3 times
|
666,532.13
|
5.3 times
|
4
|
Romania
|
1,027,111.27
|
+18.1%
|
653,588.29
|
1.4 times
|
5
|
Germany
|
716,763.56
|
-25%
|
474,735.43
|
-5.4%
|
6
|
Bulgaria
|
440,758.93
|
5.6 times
|
330,737.77
|
6.9 times
|
7
|
Tunisia
|
491,217.32
|
1.6 times
|
315,551.90
|
2 times
|
8
|
Indonesia
|
428,786.13
|
3.3 times
|
287,909.72
|
4 times
|
9
|
Portugal
|
395,031.62
|
-51%
|
221,958.01
|
-48.5%
|
10
|
Switzerland
|
286,774.09
|
1.7 times
|
206,298.15
|
2.1 times
|
Other countries
|
1,830,391.20
|
-
|
1,217,837.06
|
-
|
Total
|
18,392,916.04
|
-11.4%
|
12,161,967.27
|
+12.1%
-* No deliveries were recorded during the same period last year.