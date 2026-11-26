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Azerbaijan exported 18,392,916.04 tonnes of oil in January-October this year.

Report informs, citing statistics from the State Customs Committee, that the top 10 destinations for Azerbaijani oil exports during the reporting period were Italy, the Czech Republic, India, Romania, Germany, Bulgaria, Tunisia, Indonesia, Portugal and Switzerland.

The table below shows the top 10 countries importing Azerbaijani oil in January-October 2026:

No. Country Volume (tonnes) Change (%) Statistical value (USD thousand) Change (%) 1 Italy 10,532,637.45 -12.8% 6,812,047.60 +9.3% 2 Czech Republic 1,413,395.46 +8.1% 974,771.22 +39% 3 India 830,049.03 3.3 times 666,532.13 5.3 times 4 Romania 1,027,111.27 +18.1% 653,588.29 1.4 times 5 Germany 716,763.56 -25% 474,735.43 -5.4% 6 Bulgaria 440,758.93 5.6 times 330,737.77 6.9 times 7 Tunisia 491,217.32 1.6 times 315,551.90 2 times 8 Indonesia 428,786.13 3.3 times 287,909.72 4 times 9 Portugal 395,031.62 -51% 221,958.01 -48.5% 10 Switzerland 286,774.09 1.7 times 206,298.15 2.1 times Other countries 1,830,391.20 - 1,217,837.06 - Total 18,392,916.04 -11.4% 12,161,967.27 +12.1%

-* No deliveries were recorded during the same period last year.