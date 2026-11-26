AZAL's revenue exceeds AZN 1 billion in 2025
Finance
- 26 November, 2026
- 18:13
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Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC generated total revenue of AZN 1.2459 billion ($732.9 million) in 2025, up 3.7% compared to 2024.
Report informs, citing the company's 2025 Sustainability Report, that the airline generated AZN 1.2012 billion ($706.6 million) in revenue last year.
AZAL's total assets reached AZN 1.9495 billion ($1.147 billion) at the end of 2025, marking a 20% increase.
Meanwhile, the company's capitalization rose from AZN 396.9 million ($233.5 million) in 2024 to AZN 594.2 million ($349.5 million) in 2025.
Expenditure on employee salaries and benefits increased from AZN 110.7 million ($65.1 million) in 2024 to AZN 132.5 million ($77.9 million) in 2025.
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