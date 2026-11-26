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Kuwait's Ministry of Defence has confirmed that two Italian workers injured during an Iranian drone attack on a "vital site" in Kuwait earlier today have died, Report informs referring to Al Jazeera.

In a statement on X, official spokesperson Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan said: "The Ministry of Defence extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and wishes a speedy recovery to the remaining injured."

Earlier, Kuwait's army said four people, including two Italians, had been injured by falling debris as authorities dealt with "Iranian hostile drones" in its airspace.

The two Italians killed were employees of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, according to the Italian news agency ANSA.