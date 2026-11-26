Stay up to date with the top news!

Online marketplace Temu has committed to bringing its practices into line with EU consumer protection rules, including ending fake discounts and reviews, pressure-selling tactics and gaming features.

Report informs, citing the European Commission, that the commitments follow joint action by the Commission and the Consumer Protection Cooperation (CPC) network of national consumer authorities, led by authorities in Belgium, Germany and Ireland.

Temu has pledged to provide accurate discount information, clearly distinguishing genuine price reductions from comparisons with notional reference prices. The platform must also disclose all applicable taxes and charges before customers place an order.

The company plans to strengthen checks on customer reviews, including introducing a system to detect fake reviews before publication, allowing users to report misleading reviews and explaining how product ratings are calculated.

Temu has also committed to removing messages that create a false sense of urgency, such as warnings that a product is "almost sold out." It will remove gaming features, including a virtual "wheel of fortune," that require users to play games to access the marketplace.

Other commitments concern easier returns and refunds. The company must process refunds within 14 days and provide a purchase withdrawal form in all official languages of the EU and the European Economic Area (EEA).

National consumer protection authorities will monitor compliance across the EU and EEA. Breaches could lead to enforcement action, including fines of up to 4% or more of Temu's annual turnover in the EU countries concerned.

Separately, the European Commission is continuing proceedings against Temu under the Digital Services Act (DSA). On November 17, the Commission provisionally found that the platform had failed to take sufficient steps to prevent the sale of illegal and unsafe goods.

The shortcomings identified included ineffective product compliance checks, weak content moderation and inadequate enforcement mechanisms.