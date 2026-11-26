Serbia schedules presidential election for December 27
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- 26 November, 2026
- 20:21
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Serbian Parliament Speaker and acting President Aleksandar Čupić has signed a decision scheduling the presidential election for December 27.
Report informs, citing foreign media.
"Dear citizens of Serbia, in accordance with the Constitution, I hereby call the Serbian presidential election for December 27," he said after signing the document.
Čupić previously said the Student List movement, which won the October 25 parliamentary election, had a presidential candidate but did not disclose the name.
The candidate is expected to be Radomir Saičić, a co-founder of Student List, a member of the Serbian Academy of Sciences and Arts and a professor at the University of Belgrade's Faculty of Chemistry.
Serbiyada prezident seçkiləri dekabrın 27-nə təyin edilib
Президентские выборы в Сербии назначены на 27 декабря
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