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Azerbaijan imported 1,203,525 tonnes of wheat worth $253.3 million in January–October 2026.

Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee, that import spending increased by $35.6 million, or 16.7%, compared with the same period in 2025, while volumes rose by 193,911 tonnes, or 19.2%.

Wheat accounted for 1.6% of Azerbaijan's total import spending during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover reached $43.189 billion in the first ten months of the year, up 5.7% year-on-year.

Exports totaled $27.921 billion, while imports amounted to $15.268 billion. Exports increased by 29.05% compared with the same period last year, while imports fell 20.6%.