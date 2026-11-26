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Azerbaijan and the European Union have discussed key areas of transport cooperation.

The EU Delegation to Azerbaijan told Report.

On November 26, the European Commission and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan met in Baku for the third High-Level Transport Dialogue.

The meeting was co-chaired by Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and the European Commission's Director-General for Mobility and Transport, Magda Kopczyńska.

The dialogue took place at a moment of broader engagement in EU–Azerbaijan relations.

It contributed to the Cross-Regional Connectivity Agenda, a flagship of the EU's Strategic Approach to the Black Sea region linking Europe with Central Asia through the South Caucasus.

The dialogue covered key areas of cooperation in all modes of transport. Discussions centred on regional connectivity and aviation relations in particular, in light of Azerbaijan's strategic role as a bridge between Central Asia and Europe along the Middle Corridor.

On connectivity, both sides took stock of progress on the corridor's priority infrastructure, including the Port of Baku and the Nakhchivan railway.

They agreed on the need to explore potential updates to the extended Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) in Azerbaijan to reflect recent developments and regional connectivity initiatives.

On aviation, the dialogue covered the state of play of the negotiations on the EU–Azerbaijan Common Aviation Area Agreement and the required next steps towards its conclusion.

Other areas of discussion included digitalisation, sustainable aviation fuels and rail interoperability.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening EU–Azerbaijan transport cooperation in support of a more efficient, resilient and sustainable Middle Corridor.

As next steps, they agreed to intensify regular exchanges on the topics discussed, particularly by following up at technical level on the indicative extension of TEN-T maps for Azerbaijan and continuing work towards finalising the EU–Azerbaijan Common Aviation Area Agreement.

The next High-Level Transport Dialogue will be held in Brussels in 2027 to take stock of progress achieved in all areas of cooperation.