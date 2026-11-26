Research on the history of Urud, an Azerbaijani village in present-day Armenia now known as Vorotnavan, where Azerbaijanis lived until the late 1980s, has been published as part of the "Places of Memory of Western Azerbaijan" project.

Report informs that the article appeared in The Perished Civilization.

According to the article, the village's name was recorded as Urut and Rut during the Tsarist period, and as Urut and Vorotan during the Soviet period.

For several centuries, the village had been known as Urud. In July 1968, it was renamed Vorotan as part of what the article describes as a policy of Armenianization and the erasure of Azerbaijani heritage in Armenia. In June 2017, the village's name was changed to Vorotnavan.

Since 1995, the village has formed part of Syunik Province of the Republic of Armenia.

Tsarist-era statistical records, also cited in Armenian sources, indicate that at various times before 1914, the village was inhabited exclusively or predominantly by ancestors of the Azerbaijanis.

According to the sources, the village had 11 inhabitants in 1831, 222 in 1873, 211 in 1886, 359 in 1897, 360 in 1900 and 390 in 1908, all of whom were ancestors of the Azerbaijanis.

The article states that, from 1918 to 1920, independent Armenian armed detachments and the forces of the First Republic of Armenia carried out ethnic cleansing of the Turkic population in the Elisavetpol Governorate, primarily in Zangezur. Ethnic cleansing was also carried out in the Erivan Governorate and in other areas, particularly in Karabakh and Nakhchivan.

According to archival records cited in the article, the village of Urud was ravaged by Armenian militants as early as 1917.

A comparison of the number of Turkic inhabitants living in the village in earlier years with their number recorded in the 1922 census of Soviet Armenia reveals the consequences of the ethnic cleansing, the article says.

On November 29, 1920, Soviet Armenia was proclaimed, although the Dashnaktsutyun government still remained in power in Erivan. The following day, the leadership of Soviet Azerbaijan decided to cede Zangezur to Soviet Armenia. The former Zangezur Uyezd was subsequently divided. In the summer of 1921, the western part, then populated predominantly by Armenians following the ethnic cleansing, was incorporated into the Armenian SSR, while the eastern part remained within the Azerbaijan SSR, according to the research.

After the Azerbaijani residents were driven out, the territory of the village was settled by Armenians.

From 2021 to 2024, extensive fieldwork was conducted across the territory of Armenia, including in remote mountainous regions. The research was undertaken in preparation for the book The Perished Civilization and focused on identifying and documenting surviving Azerbaijani heritage sites. During the fieldwork, an Azerbaijani cemetery was discovered within the territory of the village. Some of its gravestones have survived.

The "Places of Memory of Western Azerbaijan" project is described as a unique research initiative. Fieldwork in present-day Armenia collected and systematised information on nearly 600 villages once inhabited by ancestors of present-day Azerbaijanis. Some retain fragments of Turkic cultural and historical heritage, including cemeteries, shrines and mosques.