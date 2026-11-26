Six thematic committees will operate under the Peace Bridge initiative, its coordinator and director of the South Caucasus Research Centre, Farhad Mammadov, told Armenian media.

Report informs that Mammadov described the continuation of dialogue and growing participation as achievements.

"Of course, if we are already holding our fifth meeting, participation increases after each round and interest in this process grows in our societies, that is an achievement. Dialogue itself, the exchange of views and the growing number of people involved in this process already constitute an achievement," he said.

Mammadov said participants already had experience working together and engaging within their respective societies. He stressed that Azerbaijani and Armenian societies differed in their expectations and worldviews, and that these differences needed to be considered when working on the peace agenda.

"There are certainly issues on which we disagree, and they cover a wide range of topics. But we hold an honest and sincere dialogue on all of them. We try to explain what concerns our society, the issues and reasons involved, and what we can achieve. These problems have objective and subjective causes. If we cannot resolve every problem quickly, we focus on matters where we can take concrete steps," he said.

Mammadov added that each meeting involved frank discussions, including on sensitive issues.

"No topic is off limits. We can ask each other questions and receive answers," he said.

According to Mammadov, the initiative's format allows civil society representatives to communicate directly with government officials. During the current meeting, participants spent two hours putting questions to Armenian Security Council Secretary Alen Simonyan.

He said a distinguishing feature of this meeting was that, alongside general discussions, six thematic committees would work on issues including the environment, the economy, infrastructure, humanitarian cooperation and the media.

"The question is what we can do at the next stage and what proposals we can put to our governments, because that is also one of our functions. We will also consider how to overcome differences and give greater substance to peace policies," he added.