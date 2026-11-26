Armenian Security Council Secretary Alen Simonyan said bilateral relations would be discussed during his upcoming visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, citing Armenpress, that Simonyan made the remarks at a press briefing during the fifth meeting of the Peace Bridge initiative.

He said the agenda for his December visit would not differ significantly from those of previous meetings.

"These are issues we discuss regularly, so the agenda will not change much. Our colleague visited Armenia, and now it is our turn. I will go, and we will also agree on the next meeting. We discuss a wide range of issues at such meetings, but the main topics on the agenda remain largely the same," he said.

Asked about his impressions of participating for the first time as Security Council secretary in a meeting with Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives, Simonyan said such discussions were important because various issues and perceptions needed to be articulated and explained.

Turning to prospects for economic cooperation, he pointed to similarities between the two countries in agriculture, while noting that Azerbaijan's oil and gas reserves gave it certain advantages.

He said economic cooperation between the two countries could also make Armenia attractive to international organisations.

"One of the main pillars of cooperation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is the road," Simonyan said.