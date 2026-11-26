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The Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR has held its latest meeting.

SOCAR told Report that the board discussed the group's audited financial and operational results for the first half of 2026, along with measures taken this year to manage its debt obligations.

The board also reviewed the Azneft Production Union's production performance this year and its development prospects.

Discussions also covered SOCAR's completed and ongoing strategic projects and other items on the agenda.