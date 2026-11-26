SOCAR Supervisory Board reviews first-half financial results
Energy
- 26 November, 2026
- 22:14
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The Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR has held its latest meeting.
SOCAR told Report that the board discussed the group's audited financial and operational results for the first half of 2026, along with measures taken this year to manage its debt obligations.
The board also reviewed the Azneft Production Union's production performance this year and its development prospects.
Discussions also covered SOCAR's completed and ongoing strategic projects and other items on the agenda.
SOCAR-da I yarımilin maliyyə və əməliyyat nəticələri müzakirə edilib
В SOCAR обсудили результаты деятельности за первое полугодие 2026 года
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