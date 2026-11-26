Azerbaijan records magnitude 4.3 earthquake near Shamakhi
Incident
- 26 November, 2026
- 22:22
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A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck the border area between Azerbaijan's Shamakhi and Agsu districts.
Report informs, citing the Republican Seismological Service Centre under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.
The earthquake was recorded at 20:24 local time at a depth of 18 kilometres.
The tremor was felt.
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