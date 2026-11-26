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Lithuania has applied for an additional €1.442 billion in concessional loans under the European Union's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) defence programme.

Report informs, citing local media, that Lithuania's Defence Ministry announced the request.

Defence Minister Robertas Kaunas said the funding would be used to strengthen air defence, develop unmanned and counter-drone systems, and purchase ammunition.

Vilnius also intends to use the financing to acquire electronic warfare systems, radars, anti-tank mines and other modern defence technologies.

The programme's second phase has a total financing envelope of €21.3 billion, while the overall SAFE fund is valued at approximately €150 billion.

Lithuania previously secured approval for €6.375 billion in concessional loans. An initial tranche of €956 million has already been disbursed to the country.

SAFE was established at Poland's initiative during its presidency of the Council of the EU as part of Europe's plan to strengthen defence capabilities and rearm.