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Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said TikTok negatively affects brain function, particularly among young people.

Report informs that Tokayev made the remarks during a meeting with young artificial intelligence specialists at the AI Journey 2026 international conference in Moscow.

"Everyone uses a smartphone now, but for some reason they think it is only for making calls, messaging and perhaps watching films. TikTok… It is a terrible thing that destroys the human brain, especially young people's brains," Tokayev said.

The Kazakh president said his country was working to develop a "people's digital economy." He said using smartphones effectively could enable citizens to earn money even in remote settlements, provided they had internet access.

Tokayev stressed the importance of teaching people digital skills that would allow them to earn a lawful income using modern technologies.

"I call this the people's digital economy," he said.