The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is holding talks with Russia and Ukraine on a ninth local ceasefire agreement near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following another loss of external power.

Report informs, citing a statement on the agency's website.

According to the IAEA, the plant lost its connection to its last functioning external power line, the 330-kV Ferrosplavna-1 line, at 05:28 local time on November 25, reportedly because of military activity. The plant switched to emergency diesel generators for the 28th time since the conflict began.

"This event once again underscores the importance of negotiations to facilitate repairs to the 750-kV Dniprovska power line and its associated substation," the statement said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the plant's reliance on a single power line and its location in an area of active hostilities made its external power supply extremely unreliable. A total of 143 air raid alerts were issued in the plant's vicinity over the past week.

"I urge both sides to cooperate constructively with the IAEA to stop military activity targeting electricity infrastructure, facilitate repairs to the Ferrosplavna-1 line and restore external power to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Grossi said.

Four of the plant's 19 emergency diesel generators started automatically following the outage. Two were subsequently shut down to conserve fuel. The IAEA estimates that diesel reserves would last more than 10 days with two generators operating at their current load.

Heating was also switched off to reduce fuel consumption, despite temperatures falling to 0°C. The IAEA continues to monitor fuel reserves and the operation of safety systems.

Grossi renewed his call for an end to military activity near all nuclear facilities, stressing that "a nuclear catastrophe is in no one's interest."