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Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in Istanbul.

Report informs that Bayraktar announced the meeting in a post on X.

He said the talks covered current issues in Türkiye–Russia energy cooperation in detail.

The sides reviewed progress at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and cooperation in the natural gas sector. They also discussed areas for joint work in the coming period.

Bayraktar said the two countries would continue their energy dialogue to ensure strategic projects proceed on schedule and to pursue new initiatives based on mutual benefit.