International commodity, stock and currency market indicators (27.11.2026)
Finance
- 27 November, 2026
- 09:20
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|Indicator
|Latest value
|Change from previous close
|Change since start of year
|Commodities
|Brent crude ($/barrel)
|96.61
|+0.04
|+35.76
|WTI crude ($/barrel)
|85.79
|+2.11
|+28.37
|Gold ($/ounce)
|3,662.10
|+97.50
|−679.00
|Stock indices
|Dow Jones
|50,182.95
|0.00
|+2,119.66
|S&P 500
|7,182.78
|0.00
|+337.28
|Nasdaq
|23,585.80
|0.00
|+343.81
|Nikkei
|57,499.16
|+487.54
|+7,159.68
|DAX
|25,215.52
|+513.39
|+725.11
|FTSE 100
|10,609.30
|+182.36
|+677.92
|CAC 40
|8,108.74
|+128.17
|−40.76
|Shanghai Composite
|3,476.88
|+0.41
|−491.96
|BIST 100
|10,743.11
|+87.37
|−518.41
|RTS
|895.72
|−5.06
|−218.41
|Currencies
|USD/EUR
|1.0962
|+0.0003
|−0.0783
|USD/GBP
|1.3117
|+0.0016
|−0.0356
|JPY/USD
|159.2500
|+0.0800
|+2.8000
|RUB/USD
|81.9090
|−0.7173
|+3.1590
|TRY/USD
|50.7841
|+0.1071
|+7.8279
|CNY/USD
|6.6628
|−0.0008
|−0.3262
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (27.11.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (27.11.2026)
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