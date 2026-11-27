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In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation continues, Report informs.

Another group of former internally displaced persons has departed for the villages of Vangli, Childiran, Kolatag, and Heyvali in the Aghdara district, the villages of Badara, Khanyurdu, and Khanabad in the Khojaly district, the city of Khojavand, and the village of Guzeykhirman in the Khojavand district.

At this stage, 10 families (42 people) have been relocated to Vangli village, 15 families (49 people) to Childiran, two families (6 people) to Kolatag, and one family (1 person) to Heyvali.

Four families (7 people) have been relocated to Badara village, nine families (32 people) to Khanyurdu, and eight families (33 people) to Khanabad.

Seven families (30 people) have been relocated to the city of Khojavend, and 17 families (71 people) to Guzeykhirman village.

In total, 73 families - 271 people - are returning to their native lands at this stage.

The residents who have returned to their native land expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care.

They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Army, the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and honored the cherished memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland.