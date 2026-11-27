Estonian FM arrives in Azerbaijan
- 27 November, 2026
- 09:06
Stay up to date with the top news!
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has arrived in Baku for a visit, Report informs.
"Just landed in Baku. Today, we officially open Estonia's Embassy in Azerbaijan, a milestone that reflects the growing ties between our two countries. I look forward to meeting President [Ilham] Aliyev and my good colleague, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, to discuss how we can deepen our cooperation across various avenues and advance regional and European security," he wrote on X.
Just landed in Baku. Today, we officially open Estonia’s Embassy in Azerbaijan, a milestone that reflects the growing ties between our two countries. I look forward to meeting President Aliyev @presidentaz and my good colleague, Foreign Minister @Bayramov_Jeyhun, to discuss how we can deepen our cooperation across various avenues and advance regional and European security.— Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) November 26, 2026