Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has arrived in Baku for a visit, Report informs.

"Just landed in Baku. Today, we officially open Estonia's Embassy in Azerbaijan, a milestone that reflects the growing ties between our two countries. I look forward to meeting President [Ilham] Aliyev and my good colleague, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, to discuss how we can deepen our cooperation across various avenues and advance regional and European security," he wrote on X.