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The United States is considering a military construction program worth up to $500 million in Greenland as President Donald Trump's administration seeks to strengthen America's presence in the Arctic, Report informs referring to Newsweek.

Procurement documents, seen by Newsweek, outline extensive proposals for the development of Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland, including new aircraft hangars and specialized facilities for maintaining warplanes.

Documents issued by the US Army Corps of Engineers put the estimated cost of construction at between $250 million and $500 million.

The procurement process began on September 15 and included the submission of bids from Danish and Greenlandic companies. Consultations with industry representatives concluded in early October.

The documents also mention the development of infrastructure to support stealth aircraft and facilitate classified military operations.

The technical requirements include the Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS), which is used for American F-35 fighter jets. However, Washington has not yet officially confirmed any plans to station these aircraft in Greenland.