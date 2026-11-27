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The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude rose by $2.43, or 2.42%, to $102.77 per barrel on the global market.

Report informs, citing an oil market source.

Brent crude futures for January delivery settled at $97.56 per barrel.

The price of Azeri Light on a free-on-board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port increased by $2.40, or 2.51%, to $98.01 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

Azeri Light recorded its lowest price of $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest of $149.66 in July 2008.

The crude is produced under the agreement to develop Azerbaijan's Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR holds a 35.3% stake in the agreement.