Azerbaijan ends week in 24th place in UEFA rankings
Football
- 27 November, 2026
- 09:46
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Azerbaijan ended the week in 24th place in UEFA's country coefficient rankings.
Report informs that the standings were confirmed following matchday five of the Europa League's league phase.
Israel's Hapoel Be'er Sheva lost 2–1 to Türkiye's Beşiktaş in Georgia, preventing Israel from overtaking Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan is 24th with a coefficient of 24.187, narrowly ahead of Israel in 25th on 24.125. Ukraine occupies 23rd place with 24.837, while England leads the rankings with 109.227.
Sabah is Azerbaijan's sole remaining representative in European club competitions. The Baku club lost 4–1 at home to Spain's Barcelona on matchday five of the UEFA Champions League's league phase.
UEFA reytinqi: Azərbaycan 24-cü pillədə qalıb
Рейтинг УЕФА: Азербайджан удержал 24-ю строчку по итогам недели
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