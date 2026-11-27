Ferry crashes into floating dock off waters at Hong Kong oil depot, 22 injured
Other countries
- 27 November, 2026
- 09:42
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
A high-speed passenger ferry has collided with a floating dry dock off the waters of Tsing Yi oil depot and left 22 people injured, with four in serious condition, according to Hong Kong police, Report informs referring to the South China Morning Post.
The force said on Friday that it received a report at 9:25 am (GMT+8). Fifteen ambulances arrived at the scene, with emergency responders conducting rescue operations.
A source said the ferry's captain found the helm malfunctioning, lost control of the boat and crashed into the floating dry dock. Forty passengers and 20 crew members were on board the vessel.
Honqkonqda bərə üzən doka çırpılıb, 22 nəfər yaralanıb
В Гонконге паром врезался в плавучий док, 22 человека получили ранения
Latest News
10:31
Photo
Azerbaijani, Armenian civil society representatives continue peace talksOther
10:30
Brent rises to $97.02Energy
10:06
US plans $500M military base expansion in GreenlandOther countries
09:46
Azerbaijan ends week in 24th place in UEFA rankingsFootball
09:42
Ferry crashes into floating dock off waters at Hong Kong oil depot, 22 injuredOther countries
09:38
Azeri Light crude rises 2.42% to $102.77 per barrelEnergy
09:23
Central Bank of Azerbaijan exchange rates (27.11.2026)Finance
09:20
International commodity, stock and currency market indicators (27.11.2026)Finance
09:17
Photo
Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's Aghdara, Khojaly, Khojavand districtsDomestic policy