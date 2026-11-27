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A high-speed passenger ferry has collided with a floating dry dock off the waters of Tsing Yi oil depot and left 22 people injured, with four in serious condition, according to Hong Kong police, Report informs referring to the South China Morning Post.

The force said on Friday that it received a report at 9:25 am (GMT+8). Fifteen ambulances arrived at the scene, with emergency responders conducting rescue operations.

A source said the ferry's captain found the helm malfunctioning, lost control of the boat and crashed into the floating dry dock. Forty passengers and 20 crew members were on board the vessel.