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Azerbaijan and the European Union have discussed integrating the Zangazur corridor into the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said.

Report informs that Nabiyev announced the discussions in a post on X.

The talks took place during the third Azerbaijan–EU High-Level Transport Dialogue.

Nabiyev said he and the European Commission's Director-General for Mobility and Transport, Magda Kopczyńska, exchanged views on priority areas of Azerbaijan–EU transport cooperation, the development of the Middle Corridor, expanded regional transport links and strategic infrastructure projects.

He said the meeting also covered the use of EU financing and investment opportunities to develop the Middle Corridor, improvements to Nakhchivan's transport infrastructure, efforts to attract European logistics companies to the route, and broader cooperation in aviation and maritime transport.

Nabiyev added that decisions had been adopted on the areas discussed.