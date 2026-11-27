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Oil prices rose on Friday amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Report informs referring to trading data.

January futures for Brent crude rose by 0.47% on London's ICE Futures exchange to $97.02 per barrel.

January futures for WTI crude rose by 2.99% in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) to $86.18 per barrel. Regular trading for WTI was not held on Thursday, as US exchanges were closed for Thanksgiving.

Updates emerged yesterday of strikes by Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery, which is part of a complex that also includes a major export terminal.

In addition, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps noted that two more oil tankers struck mines and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz near the Omani port of Khasab.