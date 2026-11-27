Stay up to date with the top news!

An expanded bilateral roundtable involving Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives is continuing in Armenia under the Peace Bridge initiative.

Report informs that the latest stage involved discussions within committees established under the initiative.

The discussions cover the peace agenda agreed at the Washington summit on August 8, 2025, initiatives to strengthen and institutionalise the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process, and measures to build and develop mutual trust between the two societies.

Other topics include opportunities for sustainable economic cooperation, trade and connectivity routes in the South Caucasus, as well as humanitarian issues, youth engagement and education.