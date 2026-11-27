Stay up to date with the top news!

A new phase has begun in the region, creating opportunities for scientific cooperation with Armenian scholars, said Fuad Akhundov, head of the Political Research and Analytical Analysis Sector of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration's Department of Public and Political Affairs.

Report informs that Akhundov made the remarks at the 13th international scientific conference titled "The Christian Church of Caucasian Albania in the Context of Middle Eastern Civilisation."

Discussing research into the Albanian heritage of Ganjasar monastery, Akhundov said an inscription confirmed that the monument was built in 1240 during the tenure of an Albanian catholicos.

He urged Armenian scholars to take a constructive approach and examine the inscription at the site.

"I appeal to Armenian scholars: the time has come to work constructively. Come and see-the inscription refers to an Albanian catholicos. We must counter the false claims that no such inscription exists," he said.

Akhundov reiterated that the new regional phase offered opportunities for scientific cooperation with Armenian scholars.