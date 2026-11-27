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The history of Caucasian Albania is seriously distorted internationally, particularly in foreign historiography, said Karim Shukurov, director of the Institute of History and Ethnology of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

Report informs that Shukurov made the remarks to journalists.

He said Azerbaijan regularly hosted international scientific conferences to counter such distortions.

"The history of Caucasian Albania occupies an important place in the history of Azerbaijani statehood. Research into Caucasian Albania is one of the principal areas of study in Azerbaijani historiography," he said.

Shukurov said historical sources established that Caucasian Albania's territory extended from the Greater Caucasus mountain range to the Araz River.

"Although its borders changed at various times, this territory constituted the state's traditional historical geography. The spread of Christianity in Caucasian Albania and the material and cultural heritage that emerged during that period are of great significance to Azerbaijan's history," he said.

Shukurov added that significant research was underway to decipher the Caucasian Albanian script and that new publications were being prepared.

"Research into the language and alphabet of Caucasian Albania is continuing at the institute," he said.