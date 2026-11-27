Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has instructed officials to finalize agreements with Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Georgia on the mutual recognition of electronic freight documents, Report informs referring to a social media post by the Uzbek presidential spokesperson Sherzod Asadov.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at a meeting with investors and entrepreneurs in the transport and logistics sector that all opportunities exist to transform Uzbekistan into a major dry port connecting East and West, North and South.

"Currently, the potential of the Middle Corridor is not being utilized to its full extent. The responsible officials have been instructed to finalize the coordination of agreements with Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Georgia on the mutual recognition of electronic freight documents," the president noted.

He also instructed officials to organize the operation of block trains from Uzbekistan to ports on the Caspian and Black Seas, the East China Sea, and the Baltic states, as well as to inform entrepreneurs about these opportunities.