ASCO's vehicle shipments rise 16% in January–October
Infrastructure
- 27 November, 2026
- 11:39
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Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) transported 935,457 tonnes of vehicles in January–October 2026.
The figure was 16% higher than in the same period last year, Report informs, citing ASCO.
The company transported 805,566 tonnes of vehicles in the first ten months of 2025.
ASCO's ferries carried 35,975 vehicles during the reporting period, up 12% from 32,059 a year earlier.
"The upward trend in vehicle transportation aboard ASCO's ferries continued in October. Last month, 97,900 tonnes of vehicles were transported, 23% more than the 79,600 tonnes recorded in the same month last year," the company said.
ASCO avtotexnika daşınmalarının həcmini 16 % artırıb
Объем перевозок автотехники паромами ASCO увеличился на 16%
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