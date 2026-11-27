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The Zangazur corridor could become operational by late 2028, Azerbaijani MP Vugar Bayramov said.

Report informs, citing its local bureau, that Bayramov made the remarks to journalists at the Future Professions Summit in Nakhchivan.

He said the TRIPP project had already been discussed in Armenia's parliament and work had begun on building a road along the route in the country.

"In Azerbaijan, work on the section of the Zangazur corridor passing through the country is nearing completion. The road has already been completed, while railway work is scheduled to finish in early 2027," he said.

Bayramov said the current progress provided grounds to suggest that the corridor could open by late 2028.

"The Zangazur corridor is not only a transport route connecting mainland Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, but also a strategic project that will make an important contribution to the region's economic development. Besides linking the Turkic world by land, the corridor will enable the integration of the Middle Corridor and the East–West and North–South transport routes," he said.