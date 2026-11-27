The Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) plans to expand research on the history of Caucasian Albania, ANAS President Academician Isa Habibbayli said at the 13th International Scientific Conference dedicated to the heritage of Caucasian Albania, titled "The Church of Caucasian Albania in the Context of Middle Eastern Civilization," Report informs.

According to him, significant contradictions persist among a number of states regarding the historical territories of Caucasian Albania and which country they belong to today, as well as on the issue of attributing historical monuments: "The issue of Caucasian Albania is of great importance for both Azerbaijani and world historiography. Although various studies have been conducted in this direction, important questions remain that require examination. I am confident that this year our activities will be expanded even further. Important steps will be taken to organize anthropological and ethnographic expeditions, and this activity will be implemented in practice for the first time."

Habibbayli also noted that a number of works by German researchers are being translated by the Armenian side, as a result of which distorted information is presented to the international community: "Therefore, identifying, acquiring, and accurately translating the original texts of works by German authors into the Azerbaijani language is of great importance."

The ANAS president emphasized that relevant initiatives will also be put forward in this direction.