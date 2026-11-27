Heydar Aliyev International Airport has successfully renewed its Level 3 accreditation under the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, Report informs referring to the airport.

This achievement confirms international recognition of the airport's efforts in carbon emissions management, energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

In 2025, the airport served a record 7.64 million passengers while reducing carbon emissions associated with its own operations and purchased electricity by 22% compared to 2024. The corresponding emissions per passenger decreased by 55% compared to 2022, reaching 3.96 kg of CO₂ equivalent.

The efficient use of energy resources, optimization of operational processes and implementation of modern management technologies played a significant role in achieving these results. In particular, the upgraded Building Management System (BMS) in Terminal 1 enables more efficient management of lighting and ventilation. The airport's efforts in this area are supported by management systems certified in accordance with the international standards ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 50001:2018.

Level 3 of the Airport Carbon Accreditation program requires the airport to extend its carbon emissions management efforts beyond its own operations by engaging airlines, ground handling service providers and other stakeholders. As part of these efforts, Baku Airport strengthened cooperation with its partners and expanded the scope of its carbon inventory in 2025.

The results achieved are aligned with the priorities of AZAL's ESG Strategy for sustainable ground operations and infrastructure. As part of its long-term decarbonization objectives, the airport plans to continue improving energy efficiency, expanding the use of renewable energy sources and developing joint environmental initiatives with its partners.

Airport Carbon Accreditation is the only institutionally endorsed global carbon management certification programme for airports. It independently assesses and recognises airports' efforts to measure, manage and reduce their carbon emissions through a seven-level certification framework.

The programme is owned and governed by ACI EUROPE, in close cooperation with the four other ACI regions and with the support of ACI World. At Level 3, airports are required to engage their third parties in carbon footprint management, encouraging collaboration across the airport community to address emissions beyond their direct control.