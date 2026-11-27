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The Azerbaijan Uzbek Investment Company and the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) have signed a memorandum on expanding financing opportunities for joint projects, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The document was signed on November 26 during the visit of EDB Chairman of the Management Board Nikolai Podguzov to Tashkent.

During the visit, Nikolai Podguzov held a meeting with Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov. The parties discussed the development of cooperation and prospects for implementing new projects.

"A joint project portfolio worth over $4 billion has been formed, and the volume of signed agreements in support of the private sector has reached $200 million," reads the statement.

According to the bank's country strategy for 2027–2031, plans are in place to increase the volume of financing in Uzbekistan to $500 million as early as next year.

In addition, the EDB and the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan signed a memorandum on implementing the MIIT AI Cluster project. The bank will provide technical assistance in creating digital infrastructure and introducing solutions based on artificial intelligence.