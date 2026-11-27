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Partly cloudy and mainly dry weather is forecast for Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on November 28.

Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service.

Light fog is expected in some areas overnight and in the morning. A northwesterly wind will blow.

Temperatures will range from 6°C to 9°C overnight and from 12°C to 16°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be 766 mmHg, with relative humidity at 55–65%.

Azerbaijan's regions are also expected to see mainly dry weather, with fog in some areas overnight and in the morning. A westerly wind will blow.

Temperatures will range from 2°C to 7°C overnight and from 12°C to 17°C during the day. In mountainous areas, temperatures will fall to between −5°C and 0°C overnight and rise to 3–8°C during the day.