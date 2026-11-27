Baku has agreed to the nomination of Azerbaijan's candidacy for the post of OSCE Chair, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said at a briefing with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna in Baku, Report informs.

"Switzerland's chairmanship of the OSCE concludes on December 31. Discussions are underway regarding the next chair, and various proposals are being put forward. Given the rather tense situation across the OSCE area, it has not yet been possible to nominate a party acceptable to everyone," he said.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan's position all along has been that Baku was ready to support any consensus candidate and did not pursue any activity in this direction: "However, considering that the Ministerial Council meeting will take place in the Swiss city of Lugano on December 3–4, time is running short, and both the current Chair-in-Office and other participants feel a certain time crunch. In recent weeks, more intensive consultations have begun, and alternative proposals have been put forward. Among these alternative options, our country was also invited, among other things, to consider putting forward our candidacy and asked about our attitude toward this."

Bayramov stated that a new approach that emerged during the discussions in recent weeks is to identify and propose countries not for a single specific year, but as a package - for 2027–2029 - in order to reach consensus and, possibly, simplify the process: "As part of this package, a proposal was made to us as well, and we expressed our position: given this rather complex situation, Azerbaijan is ready to make its positive contribution to the future of the organization. Moreover, I should note that in the context of this package, the initial proposal was made specifically to Azerbaijan. Later, other ideas were added, including, for example, the participation of Armenia - and the inclusion of both Azerbaijan and Armenia in the package."

The foreign minister recalled that these two countries were in a state of conflict for a long time, and for many years the candidacies of neither Azerbaijan nor Armenia were even discussed in the context of the OSCE chairmanship, as it was clear that neither country would agree to the other's chairmanship.

"Therefore, no such discussions were held. Yes, at present, our country also figures in the context of such a package. Overall, we view this positively - of course, provided that consensus is reached. Consultations are continuing at a fairly intensive pace," he said.