Azerbaijan's potato exports rise 9.1% in January–October
Business
- 27 November, 2026
- 14:18
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Azerbaijan exported 77,483 tonnes of potatoes worth $29.7 million in January–October 2026.
Export earnings increased by $1.5 million, or 5.3%, compared with the same period last year, while volumes rose by 6,522 tonnes, or 9.1%, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.
Potatoes accounted for a small share of Azerbaijan's total export earnings during the reporting period.
Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover reached $43.189 billion in the first ten months of the year, up 5.7% year-on-year.
Exports totalled $27.921 billion, while imports amounted to $15.268 billion. Exports increased by 29.05% compared with the same period last year, while imports fell 20.6%.
Azərbaycan 10 ayda kartof ixracından 30 milyon dollara yaxın gəlir götürüb
Азербайджан за 10 месяцев получил около $30 млн дохода от экспорта картофеля
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