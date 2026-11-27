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Azerbaijan exported 77,483 tonnes of potatoes worth $29.7 million in January–October 2026.

Export earnings increased by $1.5 million, or 5.3%, compared with the same period last year, while volumes rose by 6,522 tonnes, or 9.1%, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

Potatoes accounted for a small share of Azerbaijan's total export earnings during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover reached $43.189 billion in the first ten months of the year, up 5.7% year-on-year.

Exports totalled $27.921 billion, while imports amounted to $15.268 billion. Exports increased by 29.05% compared with the same period last year, while imports fell 20.6%.